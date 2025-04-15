Ammar bin Humaid receives President of Crypto.com, discusses digital technology cooperation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, one of the world's largest digital assets platforms.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the company’s prominent position as one of the world's leading institutions in financial technology and digital currencies.

Sheikh Ammar affirmed Ajman's commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading companies in cutting-edge technologies, in line with its vision for digital transformation and further enhancing the performance of the emirate’s vital sectors. The meeting encompassed several discussions pertaining to developing digital infrastructure and exploring potential strategies to deploy Crypto.com’s expertise in financial innovation and digital Currency trading.

The discussion addressed the importance of leveraging data and modern technologies to support the business ecosystem and enhance the digital economy, in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to build an advanced digital future that enhances the quality of services provided to citizens and residents alike.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar emphasised the instrumental role of the private sector as a strategic partner in the development process, highlighting that the private sector contributes a fundamental pillar to the emirate’s innovation and economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar was briefed on the company’s most prominent projects and regional experiences, particularly in the Gulf region, and its anticipated role in supporting government and private institutions in adopting advanced digital solutions that contribute to the development of services and enhance readiness for future transformations.

For his part, Eric Anziani expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome, commending the forward-looking vision adopted by the Emirate of Ajman in the field of modern technology.

He affirmed Crypto.com's enthusiasm to support the emirate's plans for digital transformation through innovative projects and initiatives that align with future requirements.

Ajman continues to consolidate its position as a regional center for innovation, launching a range of smart projects and providing a stimulating legislative environment that reflects the synergy between the leadership's vision and the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes both the public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman sports Club; Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Emiri Court in Ajman; Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; Mohammed Al Hakeem, Regional Director of Crypto.com in the middle East; and a number of senior officials in the emirate, along with representatives of the company.