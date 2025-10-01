Ammar bin Humaid visits Ajman New Projects Centre

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, visited today the Ajman New Projects Centre – Free Zone (ANCFZ), where he reviewed the workflow and was introduced to the service system the Centre provides in support of entrepreneurs and investors.

The visit comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Ammar's commitment to closely follow the Centre’s vital role in achieving sustainable development and strengthening the emirate’s leadership locally and regionally.

The Crown Prince of Ajman praised the efforts of the Centre’s employees, their speed in delivering services, and their facilitation of commercial license issuance procedures. He said, “You are the economic face of Ajman. The effort you put forth is greatly appreciated, and its impact is reflected in customer satisfaction. We are proud of you, of the way you welcome investors, and of the efficiency and professionalism with which you complete their transactions.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the Centre has become a vital gateway for Ajman to the world, noting that companies from 150 nationalities have chosen to establish their businesses through it. He pointed out that the Centre’s success in attracting thousands of companies within just one year represents a major achievement that enhances the emirate’s standing as a leading investment destination.

He also urged employees to continue working in a spirit of teamwork, describing it as the key to excellence and sustained success, while emphasising the importance of innovation and generating new ideas that simplify procedures and enhance customer satisfaction.

This, he stressed, is in line with the Ajman Government’s vision to support the economy, encourage new projects, and consolidate the emirate’s position as an attractive hub for entrepreneurs and investors.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman New Projects Centre, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, for their wise guidance and continuous support of the Centre’s success.

He noted that within just one year of its establishment, the Centre had achieved remarkable progress, with more than 5,000 registered companies from 150 different nationalities, involving nearly 7,000 investors, and with customer satisfaction reaching 96%, thanks to the speed of transaction processing.

He added that the Centre now has a network of more than 1,000 commercial agents worldwide, in addition to partnerships with several banks to provide entrepreneurs with comprehensive financial and banking solutions.

He stressed that these figures reflect investors’ confidence in the Centre and in the competitive services it provides, confirming that the Centre is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. Among its key milestones are the opening of a new representative office in Dubai at the end of August and the adoption of a “Zero Bureaucracy” strategy, which has significantly reduced processing times and streamlined procedures.