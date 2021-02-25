UrduPoint.com
AMMROC, Dubai Air Wing's Long Term Partnership Expanded

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

AMMROC, Dubai Air Wing's long term partnership expanded

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) AMMROC, a leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the region, and Dubai Air Wing (DAW), have agreed to extend their relationship in supporting DAW’s fleet of C-130 / L-100 aircraft at AMMROC’s MRO Al Ain (MRO AA) facility, starting with the next Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) scheduled late Q1 2021.

The agreement reinforces AMMROC’s status as a market leader in MRO services in the region and emphasises the company’s long term partnership and commitment to DAW, as well as its relentless efforts to expand the operational scope of MRO AA.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement with DAW, Hareb Al Dhaheri, the CEO of AMMROC, said: "At AMMROC, we are determined to provide Dubai Air Wing with access to best-in-class MRO services right here in country, and are keen to continue in contributing towards building the UAE’s sovereign defence and civilian MRO capabilities.

In line with our commitment to the sustainability of the sector in the UAE, and of our priority to position the country as a nose-to-tail integrated fleet sustainment hub for the region, the new contract is a positive step in further building our credentials. We will continue to push the boundaries in delivering quality MRO capabilities in the years to come."

For his part, Mohammad Al Rais, Purchasing Director, DAW, said: "We have always had a good relationship with AMMROC, which has continued to grow and evolve over the years. We look forward to even closer ties in future."

AMMROC’s facility offers one of the region’s largest military and civil MRO hangar capacities – spanning an area of 36,500 sq. m.

AMMROC is part of the Mission Support cluster within EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

