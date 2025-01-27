AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of Military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marshall, the British aerospace engineering services and solutions provider, further solidifying its position as a premier player in the aerospace industry.

This MoU paves the way for both organisations to collaborate strategically in identifying synergies, expanding market reach, and enhancing service capabilities for both military and commercial aviation. It leverages AMMROC’s industry-leading MRO facilities and proven expertise with Marshall’s innovative engineering solutions.

The partnership incorporates a capability enhancement objective whereby Marshall, as a UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Military Aviation Authority (MAA) recognised Part 21 Design Organisation with an unmatched depth of expertise and breadth of capabilities, will further support AMMROC’s pursuit of obtaining its Military Design Organisation Approvals.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to set new benchmarks in aerospace MRO excellence. By combining our expertise with that of Marshall’s, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, deliver exceptional service to our customers, and reinforce the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for aviation excellence.”

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility at Al Ain International Airport, AMMROC is uniquely positioned in the South Asia, middle East, and North Africa (SAMENA) region to serve as a regional and global MRO with a centralised global location, connecting these dynamic markets.

Ahmed bin Saifan, EVP-MRO of AMMROC, added, “This agreement will ultimately strengthen our partnership with Marshall as well as advance AMMROC’s offerings of aerospace MRO services and complex engineering solutions to our valued customers in the UAE and beyond. This MoU not only looks at the Design Organisation approval but also paves the path for a comprehensive Joint Growth Plan, outlining the strategic initiatives and new opportunities both our organisations are set to pursue together.”

Bob Baxter, Chief Growth Officer at Marshall, commented, “Our partnership with AMMROC presents a unique opportunity to enhance our service offerings and reach new markets. Together, we will be able to leverage our strengths combined with AMMROC’s expertise to drive collaboration and innovation, identifying ways to better serve our customers and explore new markets,” he added.

This partnership underscores AMMROC’s dedication to quality and innovation, solidifying its role as a trusted partner for military and commercial aviation. By achieving Military Design Organisation Approval, AMMROC will further position itself as a leading provider of advanced MRO solutions, expanding its global reach and operational readiness capabilities.

