AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new state-of-the-art Al Ain MRO Facility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) AMMROC, the leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul, MRO, services in the region, today announced the delivery of the first C-130 aircraft from its new state-of-the-art MRO depot in Al Ain.

The company is set to deliver nose-to-tail advanced MRO services, and holds the capability to modify and upgrade multiple aircraft types. The C-130 aircraft delivered from the Al Ain facility underwent a Programmed Depot Maintenance, PDM, to increase its capability through extending the aircraft lifecycle. This is the first of many PDMs that are scheduled to take place at this world- class facility.

With the capability to support more than 35 different aircraft types, both fixed and rotary wing, AMMROC’s facility offers one of the region’s largest military and civil MRO hangar capacities - spanning an area of 36,500 sq m. It is also the only certified Lockheed Martin Service Centre for C-130 aircraft in the region, and is at the forefront of aircraft PDM and integrated fleet sustainment services in line with its wider mandate to support the UAE and other regional markets.

In March 2020, AMMROC inducted a CN235 and an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport, MRTT, aircraft, marking the launch of the 1-square-kilometre operations facility.

Speaking on the development, Khalid Al Breiki, President of Mission Support at EDGE and Chairman of AMMROC, said, "AMMROC is leveraging its engineering excellence and cutting-edge solutions to establish new regional benchmarks for military operations.

The delivery of the first C-130 aircraft from our state-of-the-art facility highlights our capacity to meet the dynamic needs of our customers as we further strengthen our credentials as an industry-leading MRO innovation hub."

"This facility is testament to AMMROC’s vision to be the leading regional centre of excellence that provides aircraft sustainment solutions in MRO and upgrade services. Progressing on the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, we also look forward to building on our STEM initiatives and creating a highly skilled local workforce that takes the national aerospace and defence industry to new heights", he added.

Incorporating four multi-purpose hangars, over 30 back shops and a specialised environmentally controlled strip/paint facility, AMMROC’s MRO hub is also unique in serving as a dedicated Black Hawk depot facility that provides nose-to-tail MRO capabilities, inclusive of rotors and transmissions, blades, engines, components and aircraft sub-systems.

AMMROC is part of the Mission Support cluster within EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond. In July 2020, EDGE announced that it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 40 per cent stake in AMMROC, held by Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.