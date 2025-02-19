- Home
AMMROC, Marshall Sign Strategic Service Agreement To Advance C-130 Fleet Readiness At IDEX
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, signed a strategic service agreement with Marshall, the British aerospace engineering services and solutions provider.
The announcement of this initial work package represents a major milestone for the partnership, which aims to advance C-130 fleet maintenance and operational readiness by upgrading and modernising aircraft, enhancing their operational capabilities and extending their service life.
The signing ceremony, held on the opening day of IDEX 2025, was attended by Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, and John Davis, Head of Service Development for Marshall’s Aero Engineering Services business, along with other senior representatives from both parties.
The new strategic service agreement outlines an 18 month joint project under which Marshall will deploy engineering expertise to support AMMROC in attaining UAE Military Design Organisation Approval (MDOA). Marshall is now making preparations to dispatch an initial cadre of engineers to AMMROC’s state-of-the-art MRO facilities in Al Ain.
AMMROC and Marshall will jointly provide engineering, technical support and fleet readiness solutions for C-130 aircraft, strengthening operational efficiency and long-term performance. By delivering comprehensive MRO solutions aligned with global military standards and best practices, both companies aim to optimize fleet performance and ensure mission readiness for defense customers in the UAE and beyond.
Additionally, the collaboration will play a key role in enhancing local capability development by facilitating structured knowledge transfer and specialized training programs, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for defence aviation excellence.
By leveraging Marshall’s deep expertise in aircraft sustainment and modifications and AMMROC’s facilities and unmatched regional presence, the partnership will reinforce the region’s aerospace capabilities, supporting long-term growth and self-sufficiency in defence aviation maintenance and support.
Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented, "Signing this agreement reflects the strategic nature of our collaboration with Marshall and reaffirms AMMROC’s commitment to driving excellence in defence sector and defence aviation maintenance. By strengthening this partnership, we are reinforcing our position as a trusted service provider for defence forces while expanding the UAE’s leadership in advanced MRO solutions. Together, we will introduce new sustainment capabilities, optimize fleet readiness, and enhance operational efficiency for our customers."
Bob Baxter, Chief Growth Officer at Marshall, said, "We are proud to formalise our partnership with AMMROC through this first joint project. This agreement brings together Marshall’s extensive expertise in C-130 engineering and sustainment solutions with AMMROC’s world-class MRO capabilities, ensuring we deliver highly effective, tailored solutions that enhance fleet performance and mission readiness for military operators worldwide."
The signing of this agreement demonstrates the strategic importance of supporting regional and international defence aviation. This partnership follows the MoU announced earlier in 2025, deepening the relationship between the two companies and paving the way for new advancements in MRO capabilities.
