AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre outside U.S

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has achieved a significant milestone with its certification by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

The certification authorizes AMMROC as a Depot Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center for Black Hawk helicopter Main Rotor and Tail Rotor Blades. This achievement underscores AMMROC’s commitment to implementing world-class capabilities in MRO, serving the UAE Air Force, regional armed forces, and international operators.

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility at Al Ain International Airport, AMMROC is uniquely positioned in the South Asia, middle East, and North Africa (SAMENA) region, with proximity to Europe and Asia.

This strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure enable AMMROC to act as a regional and global resource, ensuring fleet readiness at the highest quality standards.

The authorization certificate was handed over to Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, by Dina Halvorsen, Sikorsky Black Hawk Sustainment Director, at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, during a special ceremony at AMMROC’s stand."

This milestone also showcases AMMROC’s efforts to expand its scope of services, reinforcing its position as a global center of excellence.

The facility features a dedicated zone for Black Hawk sustainment, as well as cutting-edge repair capabilities, including X-ray, non-destructive inspection (NDI), plastic media blasting, bonding, painting, and dynamic balancing with the first Black Hawk Main Rotor Blade Whirl Stand outside of the United States.

The certification reflects AMMROC’s relentless dedication to quality and innovation in aerospace and defense sustainment.

The achievement was made possible through the unwavering efforts of its skilled team, whose commitment to excellence continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented: "This certification from Sikorsky represents our dedication to pushing the boundaries of MRO excellence.

It strengthens our role as a trusted partner to our customers, reducing turnaround times and enhancing operational readiness for Black Hawk operators globally. The significant milestone also demonstrates our ability to adapt and expand our services to meet growing demand across the sector."

Dina Halvorsen, Sikorsky Black Hawk Sustainment Director, added: "Our partnership with AMMROC underscores the importance of having a trusted and leading MRO partner in the region.

AMMROC’s advanced capabilities, combined with its strategic location, ensure Black Hawk operators benefit from exceptional service and enhanced fleet availability."

AMMROC’s achievement strengthens the UAE’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge aerospace services and reflects the nation’s premier position within the sector.

By advancing capabilities for critical assets like the Black Hawk, AMMROC demonstrates the UAE’s contributions to regional and international aviation excellence.

Having received the authorization for the first three of 49 Black Hawk Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), AMMROC is actively working to fully activate and secure authorization for its Black Hawk Rotors and Transmission shop.

This development will significantly enhance fleet availability and operational readiness for its customers, further strengthening AMMROC’s comprehensive offerings. The announcement underlines AMMROC’s commitment to international collaboration as a key driver in meeting rising regional and global demand.

The certification not only reinforces relationships with current customers and partners but also positions AMMROC as the go-to provider for new operators seeking reliable and advanced MRO services.

Through ongoing collaboration and innovation, AMMROC ensures its readiness to meet evolving customer needs and expand its market reach.

