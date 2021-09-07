Analysis: 'Principles Of The 50', A Human-centric Methodology

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates news Agency (WAM)

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2021 (WAM) -- Over the course of five decades, human capital has been cherished by the UAE leadership as the cornerstone for sustainable development, growth and wellbeing.

Inspiring people, government and the broader community in the UAE to cultivate wellbeing as a way of life and enrich the greater happiness of the nation is as such an approach that has been present since the establishment of the Union under the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues to resonate thus far with the UAE leadership.

The recently announced 'Principles of the 50' - launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces - come as a strategic roadmap crafting the 'Projects of the 50', and driving the UAE's march to deliver a brighter tomorrow with economic security, and social wellbeing for generations to come.

These 10 principles, which chart the UAE's economic, political and developmental objectives for the next 50 years, are the product of numerous meetings, roundtables and dedicated efforts made in unison with the UAE leadership's ambitious goals to make the UAE among the best nations in the world.

They are built on deliberate plans and forward-looking visions that leverage elements of the past and the present to shape the future. This evidences how the UAE's made Emiratis its driving force and the core of its progress and prosperity.

When reviewing the 'Principles of the 50', one would easily recognise the UAE leadership's keenness to provide decent life for the UAE's citizens and residents and place the Emirati people among the world's best, noblest and most benevolent nations by offering all the required resources to enhance the community's ability to thrive.

These principles encompass all the ingredients that ensure the success, growth and excellence of the UAE, empowering the nation to continue to lead in global competitiveness indexes across all fields. And this is all being done whilst preserving the nation's quintessential values of tolerance, coexistence and giving, and enabling it to make a lasting impact across the world.

As was the case for the past 50 years, the UAE leadership has been utilising all the necessary tools to ensure a more prosperous reality in the next 50 years and establish it as a model to be emulated by other nations in the region and the world.

Powered by human capital and the 'Principles of the 50', the UAE will advance its global presence and its excellence across technological and scientific spheres, forging ahead with its efforts to grow and help the world grow by honouring its long-standing commitment to lending a helping hand to the underprivileged and establishing peace around the world.