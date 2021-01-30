Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect focus on diversity, tolerance

By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2021) The UAE keeps issuing decisions that enhance its proactive strategy for the next 50 years based on diversity and tolerance. These decisions seek to attract the brightest minds, cultivate talent and support businesses.

This approach was, again, reflected by a law amendment, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to allow investors, professionals, special talents and their families to acquire the Emirati citizenship and passport.

This decision, and similar previous ones, mirror the UAE’s approach, aimed at preserving the diversity and tolerance of its society as a fundamental pillar and a top priority in its policy towards building a generation that has top-notch capabilities, including talents in science, economics, arts and culture.

This can only be accomplished by embracing a diversified and tolerant environment, which the UAE, since its inception, has devoted all its attention and confidence.

These amendments also seek to promote a sustainable environment in the economy and embrace science, and these are two main pillars of the development for any country.

The new amendments also reflect the wise vision to continue the development journey for the next 50 years, and is an appreciation of the minds that have contributed in building our country and chose it as their destination to unleash their talents. The UAE, on the other hand, provides them with a stimulating environment, a world-class infrastructure and a competitive work environment.

Appreciating competencies and enabling their stability is one of the most important catalysts for nation-building, and that is notably reflected in the wisdom of the UAE government's decision, as it is moving fast towards achieving its visions for the economy, society and human development.