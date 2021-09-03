UrduPoint.com

Analysis : UAE Is The Country Of Humanitarian Deeds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Analysis : UAE is the country of humanitarian deeds

By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point news - 03rd Sep, 2021) The rapid and unhesitant response of the UAE to alleviate the aggravating humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan has been welcomed widely both regionally and globally.

While thousands of Afghans have been evacuated to many countries during the time of uncertainty in the past two weeks, the Emirates Humanitarian City is currently a haven for thousands of them on their way to a third country.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to the City was aimed at supporting them and spreading the spirit of comfort and reassurance, based on the pioneering role of the country, its wise leadership, and its unique humanitarian donation at the regional and global levels.

The visit emphasises the UAE's humanitarian dimension, which has become a role model globally in protecting and supporting the underprivileged in the middle East and the world. The global appreciation proves that the UAE has responsibly exceeded the world's expectations.

The country has provided facilities for dozens of flights to transport hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan to its airports. It also facilitated the evacuation of nearly 8,500 foreigners using its aircraft and airports, while currently hosting 5,000 Afghans and their families temporarily.

The UAE’s giving is provided to everyone, regardless of race or religion, based on a basic pillar adopted by the country since its establishment and a principle that it does not only adopt but also implements on the ground.

This approach was established by the leadership that reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, especially in times of need.

The country has gained a great deal in managing several humanitarian camps and victims of disasters in many countries. Given the unique logistics it possesses, the response has been exemplary and at a critical juncture.

The UAE has responded to the call of humanitarian duty it received from many big countries to transport their nationals from Kabul, and it did not hesitate to provide assistance based on a humanitarian approach and thanks to its accumulative journey which is all about giving.

The UAE's rapid response to the call of humanitarian duty has largely contributed to preventing the situation from worsening, especially in Europe, where the influx of a new wave of immigrants is threatening.

The great humanitarian efforts provided by the UAE to the underprivileged in general reflects its values and unwavering approach to the protection of human rights and emphasises its leading role in humanitarian and relief work as well as its commitment to support regional and international efforts to provide protection and assistance to them.

The country’s efforts, not only provided shelter to them but also ensured, in the past ten years, more than U$1.11 billion in aid as regional and international relief efforts inside Syria or in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece.

The aid included the provision of food, shelter, and healthcare, as well as establishing field hospitals such as the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, as well as similar camps in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Greece, to provide wellbeing, protection and various social services.

The Emirati experience in providing aid to the needy reflects its approach of human values based on tolerance, love and respect for all cultures, religions and human races.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul World Syria Europe Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Lebanon Greece Middle East All From Refugee Race Billion Love

Recent Stories

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistan ..

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

5 minutes ago
 Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout ..

Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Program - ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Footba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

16 minutes ago
 Pope scores fifty as England take lead against Ind ..

Pope scores fifty as England take lead against India in fourth Test

9 minutes ago
 WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises ..

WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises frontline polio workers

9 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics ..

Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.