Analysis: UAE mission to Venus: Sky is not the limit!

By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point news - 06th Oct, 2021) There are no limits when you're surrounded by leaders who believe the impossible is possible, or by people who are bent on opening doors of opportunity, not close them. For these people, sky is not the limit! The launch of a new project to explore Venus and the asteroid belt sets anew a more ambitious goal for our nation’s burgeoning space programme. This aggressive new target proves once more that the Hope Mars Mission has been just a well-calculated first step forward on a long path for UAE to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration, scientific research and to our understanding of the solar system.

It’s not an easy road, though, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said. "An easy life does not make men, nor does it build nations. Challenges make men, and it is these men who build nations."

The UAE National Space Strategy 2030 aims to enhance the space sector’s contribution to the national economy and promote the UAE's regional and international presence in the space sector. It’s based on the belief that every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end! Lying at the heart of this ambitious strategy is investing in people, arming them with modern sciences, and establishing a national and Arab base in space sciences, as the predecessors did.

However, the new mission is "a new test of the capabilities of the Emirati youth to achieve Zayed's ambition in space," as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said.

By all means, it will never be smooth sailing. However, it’s the UAE destiny to turn challenges to opportunities! And for this reason, investment has been made in projects to graduate scientists and astronauts, and to build spacecraft at the hands of our national cadres. Our national talent and our academic and research institutions have made jumbo leaps in the space sector and are now able to take on the task of the new ambitious space project, which will make the UAE the fourth country to visit Venus and the asteroid belt.

The spacecraft for this mission would take seven years to build, with the launch date planned for 2028. The Primary goal is to explore the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, wherein most meteorites that impact earth are found.

The new mission comes to reinforce UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention, a move that contributes to strengthening the UAE leading position as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

UAE’s ambitions are second to none - a message echoed by the UAE leadership upon embarking on all our megaprojects, to show in no uncertain terms that our journey to development and progress simply has no boundaries, no borders and no limitations.