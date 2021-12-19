Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden title

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th December 2021 (WAM) - Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev capped a memorable Mubadala World Tennis Championship return with a stunning final for fans inside the International Tennis Centre, at Zayed Sport City, which saw world No.5 Rublev emerge victorious to secure a first MWTC title in Abu Dhabi.

Three days of high-quality tennis and entertainment attracted thousands of spectators eager to experience the festival atmosphere of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship once again. And after an enthralling weekend on and off the court, Murray and Rublev delivered a fitting finale to the 13th Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience.

Following Ons Jabeur’s moment of history in the women’s match on Thursday, becoming the first Arab to play, and win, at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, it was the turn of Rublev to make his mark on Saturday evening.

Rublev was presented with the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship trophy by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. HH Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation awarded the runners-up trophy to Murray in the presence of Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company.

