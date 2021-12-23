Angola celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Angola has celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai in an official ceremony that included raising the flags and playing the national anthems of both countries, and performances of traditional Angolan songs.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, received João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, and his delegation, in the presence of Najib Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

"I am here today to celebrate Angola’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as to highlight, on behalf of Angola’s people, the pioneering capabilities we are creatively showcasing in our pavilion," President Lourenço said.

"I have seen the active role of the people of Angola, and youth in particular, in highlighting our ability to shape our present and future by mastering new technologies, which are effective tools for establishing links between our heritage and modern values," he added.

Al Ali expressed his appreciation for Lourenço’s valuable participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stating, "Through Angola's presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, we are keen to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in various areas, including tourism, culture, sustainable development and foreign direct investment for the benefit of our countries."

After the ceremony, Lourenço and his delegation visited Angola’s pavilion and viewed its contents, showcasing African heritage and history and Angola’s distinguished culture.