UrduPoint.com

Angola Celebrates National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Angola celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Angola has celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai in an official ceremony that included raising the flags and playing the national anthems of both countries, and performances of traditional Angolan songs.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, received João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, and his delegation, in the presence of Najib Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

"I am here today to celebrate Angola’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as to highlight, on behalf of Angola’s people, the pioneering capabilities we are creatively showcasing in our pavilion," President Lourenço said.

"I have seen the active role of the people of Angola, and youth in particular, in highlighting our ability to shape our present and future by mastering new technologies, which are effective tools for establishing links between our heritage and modern values," he added.

Al Ali expressed his appreciation for Lourenço’s valuable participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stating, "Through Angola's presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, we are keen to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in various areas, including tourism, culture, sustainable development and foreign direct investment for the benefit of our countries."

After the ceremony, Lourenço and his delegation visited Angola’s pavilion and viewed its contents, showcasing African heritage and history and Angola’s distinguished culture.

Related Topics

Dubai Angola 2020

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

22 minutes ago
 Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigating barren land

Kurram Tangi dam to help irrigating barren land

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways to earn 32 million dollars from ..

Pakistan Railways to earn 32 million dollars from Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul frei ..

20 seconds ago
 Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sh ..

Govt. committed to resolve minorities problems: Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerab ..

Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerable drop in Peshawar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.