Ankabut To Organise ‘Virtual’ Meeting On Role Of Cloud-based Technologies In Education

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that Ankabut – the Emirates Advanced National Research and Education Network – will organise the first-ever virtual meeting of users to emphasise the expanding role of cloud-based services in educational technology.

The one-day annual ‘Ankabut Users' Virtual Meeting 2020 - Transform with Ankabut Cloud’ will be streamed live on 18th May. The conference will virtually gather around 500 delegates, primarily from the UAE higher education community and over 100 organisations, including over 50 different post-secondary institutions. This year's conference will include an international ‘Special internet Group Meeting’. Moreover, recorded sessions of the entire proceedings will be available to access for a month on the event web page.

The event introduces many specialized sessions aiming at showcasing Ankabut's various services and its partnerships with several vendors along with Ankabut's role using the Cloud-based technologies to support online and digital learning in both schools and higher education institutions.

Fahem Al-Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Ankabut, said, "The Annual Ankabut Users’ Virtual Meeting 2020 will highlight innovation in educational technology based on experience, to reflect on and share lessons from stakeholders. We will be streaming this annual event online in order to showcase the integral role of cloud technology in education. We are also gathering the most knowledgeable researchers from all over the world, as well as leaders in innovative educational technologies to explore the challenges and future opportunities. I firmly hope the technical sessions will offer everyone adequate opportunity to virtually network with our partners."

In addition to government entities and senior officials as well as corporations who are involved in higher education, the meeting will additionally be a gathering of multiple groups, who share a common interest in educational technology.

Stakeholders from higher education are also expected to participate in the technical sessions on cutting edge issues related to the industry.

