UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Investment Meeting To Take Place In March

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:45 AM

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The 10th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, is set to take place from 24th to 26th March, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will offer delegates from around 150 countries a platform to keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in investments around the world.

Themed ‘Investing for the Future: Shaping Global Investment Strategies’, AIM 2020 is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy, and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said, "breaking our tradition of focusing on Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, this year we have diversified AIM portfolio under five pillars to help countries meet challenges that hinder sustainable economic growth. Exploring the possibilities for new avenues of investments to boost the market, is the need of the hour, and global economies have to join hands for the future."

In its newest edition, AIM goes bigger by adopting multi-featured five pillars – FDI; Startups; Future Cities; Small & Medium Enterprises; Foreign Portfolio Investment, FPI; and One Belt, One Road event; and two community-based activities to support Least Developed Countries.

The pillars are aimed at helping participating countries to maximise their opportunities through key features of AIM – Learn, Showcase, Network, Invest, Recognise and Socialise – which will have separate segments such as conferences, exhibitions, workshops, B2B, G2B, G2G meetings, investment roundtables, award distributions and gala dinner.

AIM 2020 will have three Regional Focus Investment sessions for Latin America, Africa, and Asia regions; three Business Forums with a focus on Latin America-Middle East, middle East-Asia, and Africa-Middle East, which will unveil the investment opportunities in these regions.

Besides, it will feature three Investment Reports in cooperation with United Nations Economic Commissions for Africa, Asia and Latin America, which will give an overview of SMEs and Startups in emerging markets.

Adding more colour to the business event, AIM 2020 will have two socialising programmes to attract more participation from the general public as well as delegates.

The two fundraising activities "Fun Run" and "AIM World Cup 2020" with community participation would mix business with entertainment at the 10th-anniversary edition. Revenues generated from the events will go to AIM Investment Fund aimed at supporting the governments in developed countries.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World United Nations Business UAE Dubai Road Rashid March 2020 Market Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2019

33 minutes ago

Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.