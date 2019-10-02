Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The 10th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, is set to take place from 24th to 26th March, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will offer delegates from around 150 countries a platform to keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in investments around the world.

Themed ‘Investing for the Future: Shaping Global Investment Strategies’, AIM 2020 is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy, and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said, "breaking our tradition of focusing on Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, this year we have diversified AIM portfolio under five pillars to help countries meet challenges that hinder sustainable economic growth. Exploring the possibilities for new avenues of investments to boost the market, is the need of the hour, and global economies have to join hands for the future."

In its newest edition, AIM goes bigger by adopting multi-featured five pillars – FDI; Startups; Future Cities; Small & Medium Enterprises; Foreign Portfolio Investment, FPI; and One Belt, One Road event; and two community-based activities to support Least Developed Countries.

The pillars are aimed at helping participating countries to maximise their opportunities through key features of AIM – Learn, Showcase, Network, Invest, Recognise and Socialise – which will have separate segments such as conferences, exhibitions, workshops, B2B, G2B, G2G meetings, investment roundtables, award distributions and gala dinner.

AIM 2020 will have three Regional Focus Investment sessions for Latin America, Africa, and Asia regions; three Business Forums with a focus on Latin America-Middle East, middle East-Asia, and Africa-Middle East, which will unveil the investment opportunities in these regions.

Besides, it will feature three Investment Reports in cooperation with United Nations Economic Commissions for Africa, Asia and Latin America, which will give an overview of SMEs and Startups in emerging markets.

Adding more colour to the business event, AIM 2020 will have two socialising programmes to attract more participation from the general public as well as delegates.

The two fundraising activities "Fun Run" and "AIM World Cup 2020" with community participation would mix business with entertainment at the 10th-anniversary edition. Revenues generated from the events will go to AIM Investment Fund aimed at supporting the governments in developed countries.