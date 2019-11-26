Annual Meetings of UAE Government: Progress in achieving Government targets and indicators

The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2019, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have discussed the level of progress during the past year, in achieving the targets of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2019, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have discussed the level of progress during the past year, in achieving the targets of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

Maryam Al Hammadi, Assistant Director-General for Government Performance and Excellence at the Prime Minister Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Future, presented the progress of the government in achieving the National Agenda Indicators of UAE Vision 2021. The progress achieved reached 79% during 2019 and the percentage of accomplishing the initiatives of the last year’s meetings exceeded 80%.

The UAE Government, at its second edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in 2018, launched more than 100 national initiative. More than 30 government teams a government of comprising 500 Minister and officials from the Federal and local government, worked to implement these initiatives .They draw the features of the next phase the UAE government in the common sectors including; education, health, security, housing, investment and government services.

Maryam Al Hammadi confirmed that the UAE Government Annual Meetings are in line with the directives of the wise leadership. The meetings focus on the consolidation and integration of efforts between the involved teams at the federal and local level. As well as intensifying the efforts over the next two years to ensure sustainable qualitative achievements and ranking the first at global indices that lead to the achievement of the national indicators by the year 2021.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the UAE has made remarkable achievements in the education sector, primarily in early childhood education. The percentage of enrollment in public and private kindergartens reached 96%. The percentages of enrollment and graduation from all phases of education has increased to become among the highest rates globally. The enrollment to the primarily reached 96%, while the percentage of Emirati graduates from secondary school and equivalent education increased to 91%, and the literacy rate increased to 91%.

The UAE has topped a number of competitiveness indices in the education sector. The UAE occupied the first position internationally in the rate of completing the Elementary Stage and completing the last grade of secondary school.

The UAE strengthened its academic reputation through the elevation of the UAE universities to occupy advanced positions in the global rankings.

The high number of internationally recognized education programs reached 208 program. In addition, 93% of the university academic programs are accredited internationally.

The UAE has recorded an increase in the percentage accredited health facilities to reach 85%. In addition to significant growth in the rates of the number of physicians, nurses and beds per 1,000 population.

The UAE is ranked among the top 10 in the world in the quality of health care, provision of vaccination coverage to children. It occupied the second position internationally at the Health Care Satisfaction Index. Furthermore, the UAE recently launched the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

The UAE achieved a positive annual growth. The GDP marked a notable in the period from 2014 to 2018 with an average growth annual rate of 2.9%.While the average growth in GDP from non – oil sector reached to 3.6% during the same period.

The contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP reached 70%.Additionally; The UAE occupied the first position at the Arab world and the 16th position globally at the Ease of doing business Index. Moreover, the UAE ranked first at The International Innovation Index and the first position at the international competitiveness index according to "INSEAD" report for 2019.

At the level of society, the UAE topped a number of international indices, such as; the index of Official Development Aid (ODA) to Gross National Income (GNI) in 2018, the index of Tolerance in 2019 and the Security index. Moreover, The UAE ranked the first in the Arab world at the World Happiness Index, and achieved advanced results in the Emergency Response Time Index.

Furthermore, The UAE made considerable achievements during the past five years, as crime rates have declined to be one per 100,000 of the population reaching to its lowest level in 2018. In addition to reducing the number of road deaths to be one per 100,000 of the population during the past five years reaching its lowest level in 2018.

The UAE maintained its leading position on the Arab and regional levels at the Quality of Infrastructure Index, the Roads Quality Index and the Aerial Transport Infrastructure Quality. In addition to the adoption of information and telecommunication technologies.

Since of the launch UAE Green Development Strategy, positive preliminary results were achieved in the field of raising the volume of clean energy from solar sources and solid waste management.