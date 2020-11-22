Annual production of fish farms in Dibba Fujairah totals 2,000 tonnes

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The total annual production of Dibba Fujairah’s three fish farms amounted to some 2,000 tonnes, representing one of the key solutions to the challenges related to maintaining fish reserves.

Fish farming aims to ensure the sustainability of fisheries and strengthen food security, through maintaining natural reserves that stimulate the habitats of fish species.

Prioritising fish farming and coral farming, installing 200 man-made cairns in the sea, and transporting corals from vulnerable areas and farming them in protected areas are important.

The Dibba Fujairah Municipality aims to protect fish reserves by adopting related national legislation, monitoring illegal fishing practices and punishing violators, in addition to encouraging fish farming.

The municipality has also prioritised fishermen and raised their awareness of maritime issues while urging them and others relevant people to adhere to appropriate legislation and regulations and cooperate in the protection and development of fisheries.