Annual Radiology Meeting returns for 6th edition to explore critical advances in radiology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The 6th edition of Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM) returns to Dubai from 10th to 12th October, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, ARM, a physical event with a virtual component, will discuss key topics and the most recent innovations in radiology.

The three-day pivotal annual radiology gathering will attract more than 2,000 visitors and participants, including some of the most prominent radiologists, radiographers and industry professionals from across the UAE and abroad. They will explore critical advances in radiology through 70 scientific sessions.

Dr. Usama Al Bastaki, ARM Chairman, said, "The 6th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting will be held in Dubai with the participation of some of the most notable pioneers of radiology in the world, including professors from Harvard University, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and Lund University in Sweden. Additionally, ARM will witness the participation of a selection of lecturers and professors from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, and several distinguished radiology experts and professors from United Arab Emirates University and various hospitals in the UAE. Furthermore, the conference programme will be full of discussions through which the Radiology Society of the Emirates hopes to facilitate the continuous development of the practice of radiology both locally and regionally."

He added, "The event will include a parallel conference dedicated to radiology technicians under the Radiographers Society of the Emirates supervision, and a competition titled 'the Emirates Radiology Cup' where radiology residents will present their best-case research for a chance to be awarded the Emirates Radiology Cup.

Furthermore, there will be an exhibition on the sidelines of the conference at which prominent companies will showcase their latest technologies, which will be available in the UAE market."

Samar Al Farra, Chairperson of the Scientific board of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE), Manager of Higher Colleges of Technology Assessment Unit Dubai, said, "The Annual Radiology Meeting has been a widely anticipated event that provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and networking with field professionals."

She added, "This edition will include various scientific sessions discussing key topics in the field. Additionally, we will witness noticeable participation from students this year, where they will get the opportunity to actively learn and interact with field professionals."

There will also be a rich exhibition featuring the latest technologies showcased by leading brands in the field.

ARM is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding in collaboration with the Radiology Society of the Emirates (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE).