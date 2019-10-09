Annual Radiology Meeting to begin in Dubai next week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The 4th edition of Annual Radiology Meeting, ARM, in UAE will be held from 15th to 17th of October at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Running under the theme ‘Patient First – Back to Basics’, the three-day gathering is expected to attract over 1,700 visitors and participants while also bringing together top radiologists, radiographers and industry professionals from across the UAE and abroad, who will explore key advances in diagnostic imaging in radiology.

In its latest edition, ARM presents a comprehensive scientific agenda featuring 66 high-level scientific sessions, while also attracting over 50 expert speakers, who will offer their key insights on a range of topics in radiology. In addition, ARM includes dedicated radiographer sessions and one-day chest imaging seminar focusing on chest x-ray, back to basics, a special focus on systemic diseases of musculoskeletal system while 12 poster presentations by students, radiographers and radiologists.

Moreover, the exhibition running parallel to the conference is expected to attract over 60 leading brands in radiology including Cannon Medical, Fujifilm and Siemens Healthineers, who will showcase their latest tools and breakthrough technologies in the exhibition.

Dr. Usama AlBastaki, Conference Vice Chairman, Acting Director of Diagnostic Imaging Department in DHA and consultant & Head of Radiology Department, Rashid Hospital, said, "The 4th edition of the ARM comes at a time when radiology is immersing to the world of virtual reality. With current advancement in the image reconstruction in CT and MRI, the technology almost succeeded in giving real time pictures of the internal body organs without using a scalpel thereby serving the cause of what is expected from this science since it's invention in 1895.

Artificial intelligence or as wished to be called by radiologists as augmented intelligence has come strong in the market to overcome the issue of having severe shortage of radiologists across the globe. The world is addressing as well the long duration of MRI studies with many possible solutions that are floating on the surface."

The three-day conference will also feature a number of competitions and scientific activities to expand the knowledge-base of visitors and participants including a poster presentation competition and the Emirates Radiology Cup for Best Case Research, offering radiology residents an opportunity to present their research.

Meanwhile, delegates attending the ARM conference can avail a number of continuing medical education, CME, credit hours accredited by Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, EACCME. While DHA offers 19.5 CME credit hours for conference attendees, EACCME offers 16 CME points. In addition, DHA and EACCME also offer 12 CME points for delegates attending Dedicated Radiographer Sessions, DRS, and 6 CME credit points for Chest Imaging Seminar, CIS, attendees.

Additionally, for the first time, ARM 2019 is featuring the Radiology Business Hub – a dedicated platform where a number of top business entities and brands in the radiology industry will come together to explore collaboration and business expansion opportunities in an exclusive setting.