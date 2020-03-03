Annual Sustainable Business Leadership Forum to take place on March 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The 6th Annual Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2020 is set to take place on 18th and 19th March at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

To be hosted by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, ADSG, the Forum will be held under the theme "Delivering business growth and contributing to societal growth". It aims to promote and support sustainability across the region by sharing knowledge about how integration of a sustainability ethos and action into corporate decision-making helps to build a stable economy and a sustainable future.

The forum will explore what sustainability will look like in day to day life and how we can create a business model and lifestyle that supports it.

The forum attracts over 200 senior executives, sustainability experts and corporate decision makers from various organisations across the region. This encourages broad discussion of current and future business needs and risks, how we are impacting society and nature, and what action must be taken to ensure our future success. Guests will be encouraged to share ideas and specialist knowledge with high-profile and influential speakers through a series of panel debates and networking events.

The event is supported by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, and the keynote speaker for the forum is Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD's Secretary-General.

Speaking about the event, Al Dhaheri said, "In its 6th year the excellent work of the ADSG remains as relevant as ever as we enter another decade. Our focus must remain on managing the environmental impacts on our natural capital as human consumption continues to increase. Encouraging best practice through collaboration will encourage informed business decisions that will help minimise greenhouse gas emissions, loss of natural assets and pollution related health problems."

The forum offers a great platform to make new contacts and discuss these subjects of mutual interest with delegates from the region.

ADSG is a membership organisation whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi by providing learning and knowledge sharing opportunities for government, private companies and not for profit organisations in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue. ADSG, which was set up by EAD in 2008, is made up of 50 members committing to adopt best practice in sustainability management and reporting.