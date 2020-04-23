Anonymous donor pledges 250,000 meals to ’10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) An anonymous donor pledged 250,000 meals, worth AED2 million, to the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive that aims to support families and individuals affected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday, enables individuals, entrepreneurs and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The donor, who requested to remain anonymous, said, "The UAE’s journey of giving never stops and it continues to give us so much. The ’10 million meals’ campaign is our opportunity to help and support others in these difficult times that the COVID-19 outbreak brought to the world socially and economically."

The donor added, "Feeding the hungry reflects the humanitarian values that the UAE has established in us.

The leaders of UAE are role models we follow in aiding the vulnerable and supporting the disadvantaged especially in times of crisis. And the good of this country reaches far and beyond."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign will be led by his wife H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with ministries, Federal and local entities and humanitarian organizations across the UAE, in an integrated and wide-ranging distribution network to ensure an efficient food delivery mechanism to beneficiaries across the UAE.