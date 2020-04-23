UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anonymous Donor Pledges 250,000 Meals To ’10 Million Meals’ Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Anonymous donor pledges 250,000 meals to ’10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) An anonymous donor pledged 250,000 meals, worth AED2 million, to the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive that aims to support families and individuals affected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday, enables individuals, entrepreneurs and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The donor, who requested to remain anonymous, said, "The UAE’s journey of giving never stops and it continues to give us so much. The ’10 million meals’ campaign is our opportunity to help and support others in these difficult times that the COVID-19 outbreak brought to the world socially and economically."

The donor added, "Feeding the hungry reflects the humanitarian values that the UAE has established in us.

The leaders of UAE are role models we follow in aiding the vulnerable and supporting the disadvantaged especially in times of crisis. And the good of this country reaches far and beyond."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign will be led by his wife H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with ministries, Federal and local entities and humanitarian organizations across the UAE, in an integrated and wide-ranging distribution network to ensure an efficient food delivery mechanism to beneficiaries across the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Wife Bank Rashid Sunday Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Children and Youth Parliament call for protection ..

16 minutes ago

Zayed University hosts 12th Undergraduate Research ..

2 hours ago

Notre-Dame Rebuilding Halted Amid Pandemic to Resu ..

2 hours ago

Aviation Crisis Set to Cost European Airlines $89B ..

2 hours ago

Toxic wine kills two persons in Sialkot

2 hours ago

AJK government extends lock-down for next 04 weeks ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.