Anoud - A Trailblazer In Crime Scene Chemistry In UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Anoud - A trailblazer in crime scene chemistry in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) Assistant Expert Anoud Abdul Rahman Al Nasser is the first UAE female to join the Section of Chemical Manifestation of Fingerprints of the Dubai Police's General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology.

This section exposes details that traditional methods are unable to reveal and provides the correct analyses and technical examinations using the latest scientific techniques.

Anoud has participated with investigative teams in solving mysteries behind many crimes, by examining traces, collecting and analysing samples at crimes scenes.

Dr. Major General Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said the Dubai Police is proud of its highly efficient female professionals and, is keen to invest in human resources - both men and women - and develop their capacities as per best international practices in order to perform their mission properly and efficiently and maintain the highest levels of security and safety in Dubai.

Anoud, a holder of Bachelor of Science from the University of Sharjah, expressed her pride at being labelled the trailblazer in the crime scene chemistry in the UAE.

''I am working with a highly professional team in the Section of Chemical Manifestation of Fingerprints. We stand as one team with one spirit to solve cases,'' she said.

Anoud attended several training programmes including a FBI advanced course on Crime Scene and Evidence Photography.

