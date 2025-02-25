Anthropic Launches Advanced AI Hybrid Reasoning Model
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:15 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Anthropic on Monday launched an advanced AI model that can produce faster responses or display its step-by-step reasoning process as it looks to gain a competitive edge in the generative artificial intelligence industry.
Anthropic's hybrid model combines multiple reasoning approaches to solve complex problems more effectively.
The Amazon and Google-backed startup said the Claude 3.7 Sonnet model is its most advanced and will be available on all Claude plans, including Free, Pro, Team and Enterprise.
In extended thinking mode, the model "self-reflects before answering," improving its performance in math, physics, instruction-following, coding, and many other tasks, Anthropic said.
The San Francisco-based company added that the hybrid reasoning model has been designed to focus on "real-world" tasks and less on math and computer science problems to reflect how businesses actually use large language models.
Anthropic said it is also releasing a limited-release preview of Claude Code, an agentic coding tool that helps developers with coding tasks, allowing them to "delegate substantial engineering work directly from their terminal."
An agentic coding tool is an AI-powered software application that can autonomously perform coding-related tasks.
