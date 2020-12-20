UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibiotics From Cockroaches May Save Lives, Finds Joint Study Led By AUS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:45 PM

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds joint study led by AUS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The potential for developing bacteria-fighting antibiotics from molecules found in cockroaches is under investigation in a joint study led by American University of Sharjah (AUS).

"More than 17 million people are dying annually worldwide due to bacterial infections. We have approached a pre-antibiotic era where bacteria are becoming resistant to commercially available drugs. There is an urgent need to find novel ways to prevent and/or treat bacterial infections. We have found numerous molecules in cockroaches that kill 100 percent of MRSA, which is bacterium that causes infections in different parts of the body, E. coli K1-causing bacteria, and others. These molecules do not show any adverse effects on human cells," said Dr. Naveed Khan, Professor and Head of the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the AUS College of Arts and Sciences (CAS).

Dr. Khan argues that since cockroaches live in some of the filthiest places on earth, they must have potent defence mechanisms against superbugs that help them thrive in polluted environments. Meanwhile, humans are trying to find ways to protect themselves from various infections by introducing new antibacterial soaps.

"We tested this hypothesis by examining various organs and micro-organisms that live in the cockroach’s digestive tract.

The research found several new antibiotics in cockroaches. While we consider these insects pests, there is a lot to be learned from them. Cockroaches have been living on this planet for millions of years, surviving natural disasters and superbug attacks. Our research findings have the potential to save millions of human lives if we succeed, especially because we are facing increased threats from infectious diseases and seeing new superbugs emerge," he said.

Lab testing, which has been ongoing for the past five years, found strong antimicrobial agents in cockroach molecules. However, clinical testing on animals will allow the verification of their efficacy and impact.

"This is an exciting time and we are looking forward to testing potential molecules against bacterial infections in animals," said Dr. Khan.

This joint research has been conducted by Dr. Khan along with Dr. Ruqaiyyah Siddiqui from the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at AUS; Dr. Sutherland Maciver from the University of Edinburgh, UK; Professor Kwang Kim from Johns Hopkins University, US; and Professor Raza Shah from the University of Karachi, Pakistan.

The research findings have been widely published in scientific journals, and the group has secured significant grants to help support their work.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Drugs Sharjah Edinburgh From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

11 seconds ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

17 seconds ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

45 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.