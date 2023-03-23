Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between UAE, Türkiye

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) has hosted a roundtable discussion titled “UAE-Türkiye Relations: Towards a Strategic Future”.

The session, which was moderated by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, included Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye; Tugay Tunçer, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the UAE; Prof. Ahmet Uysal, Director of the middle Eastern Studies Centre (ORSAM) in Ankara; and Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Research Fellow at AGDA.

The session highlighted the enduring diplomatic ties spanning over five decades between the UAE and Türkiye whilst also underscoring the momentous 27 accords inked in the last 18 months, which include the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The recently signed CEPA pledges to usher in substantial gains and lay the groundwork for the creation of 125,000 employment opportunities in the UAE and Turkish markets over the next decade.

In light of the current positive outlook of bilateral relations between the two countries, the panellists reaffirmed the immense potential for the growth of UAE-Turkish relations in the coming years.

The session was attended by diplomats, academics, international and domestic business leaders, students and faculty members of AGDA.

