Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Training 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) recently concluded the 47th edition of the International Forum on Diplomatic Training (IFDT), which welcomed more than 35 diplomatic academies from around the world, specialised in training and preparing future diplomats and leaders.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, opened the 47th edition of the IFDT.

He shed light on the outstanding achievements that were accomplished by the wise leadership of the UAE over the past decades, as a result of persistence, building confidence and the ability to practice peaceful diplomacy that seeks cooperation in mutual benefit and respect, stressing that it is necessary in diplomatic work.

In his opening remarks, he said: "Today, is nothing short of a pivotal milestone, and what will be a memorable achievement for AGDA and for the UAE. AGDA is not only a valuable academic institute, but a vibrant think tank, a place where great minds come together to discuss and advance the future of diplomacy."

"Diplomacy is key – and transparency and credibility in diplomacy are valuable. The UAE’s foreign policy aims to restore faith in the region, to bring about hope for a better future, for generations to come. We believe that this can be achieved through peaceful dialogue, mutual understanding, respect, and unity," he concluded.

Ambassador Emil Brix, Director of the Vienna school of International Studies, and Co-Chair of the IFDT, said: "It is truly an honour to be in Abu Dhabi for the IFDT 2021. I wish to congratulate Bernardino León and the team at the Academy, for hosting this forum for the first time in the UAE, which was a great success."

"The forum brought together delegates, diplomatic academies and experts within the field of 21st century diplomacy, who discussed dynamic and complex challenges facing our world and humanity, today. The IFDT is a growing organisation of 57 nations, and that demonstrates how diplomacy is needed. Urgent global issues require urgent diplomatic effort," he added.

In addition to specialised discussion sessions, the forum included meetings, visits and activities related to public and cultural diplomacy, where Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the UAE’s MoFAIC, welcomed the forum’s participants to review the UAE's trends, and introduced some of the key projects and activities currently being implemented in the UAE.

The 47th edition of the forum discussed essential trends in 21st century diplomacy, including the future of diplomacy in a post-Covid-19 world; digital diplomacy; women in diplomacy, governance; the Abraham Accords, the current situation in Afghanistan, as well ways to improve diplomatic practices.

Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, said: "Diplomats are a key pillar in a stable, secure, and progressive society – and in pursuit of a more prosperous future for all. It is therefore a necessity to equip our students and future diplomats with renowned knowledge and distinguished skills and experience, in order to prepare them to serve their nation effectively, all while helping ensure they have the capability to build ever-lasting bridges of peace and cooperation across boarder."

"We ensured that the agenda of this forum includes the most crucial challenges that nations currently face, regionally and internationally. I hope that we can pass the important knowledge that we gain from the forum to our students that aspire to become diplomats, foreign policy leaders and drivers – who have a will to help their country progress and build its relations and status at the highest ranks," he noted.

He concluded: "It has been a true honour for the Academy to host the IFDT 2021. I wish to thank all our stakeholders and participants, who immensely contributed to helping us successfully conclude this year’s forum."

The Academy also organised for the IFDT members unique tours to significant landmarks and attractions, which shed light on the UAE’s rich culture and heritage, while also reflecting on the notion of the UAE’s message of cooperation, tolerance and coexistence.

The IFDT was established by a consortium of academic and diplomatic training institutions in 1972 as an annual meeting of deans and directors. Since its founding, its membership has grown to include the heads of academic institutes dedicated to the study of international relations and diplomacy, and to accredited institutes for the training of official diplomats from 56 countries, across six continents.