Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts Armenian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Vahagn Khachaturian, President of the Republic of Armenia, was hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy on Wednesday, 9th April 2025.

President Khachaturyan was welcomed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Academy.

During his visit, President Khachaturyan delivered a special lecture titled, “Armenian Crossroads of Peace: National Priorities and Global Benefits”.

In his address, President Khachaturyan discussed the key features of Armenia’s political landscape, outlining the country’s current challenges and the strategic vision it embraces to strengthen regional and international stability.

He also underscored the importance of peace as a national priority, noting its vital role in promoting sustainable development and elevating Armenia's standing on the global stage.

The lecture attracted a diverse audience, including diplomats, students, and individuals with an interest in international relations. This event provided a unique opportunity to engage directly with the Armenian President and gain valuable insights into Armenia's future policy direction.