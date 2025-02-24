Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the region’s leading centre of excellence for the development and training of future diplomats and leaders, has announced the opening of admissions for its 2025-2026 academic year for the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.

Under the theme “We Invest in Tomorrow”, this year’s admissions campaign highlights AGDA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Emirati diplomats and international affairs professionals. As part of this initiative, AGDA will be hosting an Open Day on 27th February, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, offering prospective students the opportunity to explore the academy’s programmes and engage with its esteemed faculty.

The fully accredited, one-year PGD programme is tailored to meet the demands of the fast-paced world of international affairs. Students receive exclusive training that equips them with the essential skills needed in modern diplomacy, including Sharp research skills; Negotiation skills; Fluent, persuasive communication in both English & Arabic in addition to learning a third language; Protocol & etiquette; Consular diplomacy & crisis management. Applications open on 24th February, with the final deadline on April 6th, 2025. Prospective students can find more details and submit their applications at agda.ac.ae/PGD

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, emphasised the Academy’s role in shaping the future of UAE diplomacy, “At AGDA, we are not just educating future diplomats—we are empowering a new generation of Emirati leaders with the skills, agility, and strategic vision to navigate the complexities of modern diplomacy.

Through this rigorous programme, our students gain the expertise and confidence to shape global discussions, advance the UAE’s foreign policy priorities, and drive meaningful change on the international stage.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, added, “The PGD programme is more than just an academic experience; it is a transformational journey that prepares our students to lead in diplomatic circles. Our curriculum integrates practical simulations, high-level policy discussions, and immersive training that ensure our graduates emerge as confident, well-rounded diplomats, ready to uphold the UAE’s interests with skill and integrity.”

The admission criteria for the PGD programme require applicants to be UAE nationals or children of Emirati women under the age of 35, hold a Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) with a GPA of 3.0 or above, and demonstrate English proficiency with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5, a minimum score of 79 on the Internet-based TOEFL (IBT), a minimum score of 213 on the Computer-Based TOEFL (CBT), or a minimum score of 550 on the Paper-Based TOEFL (or commit to achieving this level before the programme commences). Male applicants must have completed their national service, and all candidates must be willing to travel and serve their country abroad.