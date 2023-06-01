UrduPoint.com

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Organises ‘Innovate For Sustainable World’ Hackathon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ hackathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy organised its hackathon, ‘Innovate for a Sustainable World’, which was held recently.

The hackathon aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and creating innovative solutions for climate change challenges of tomorrow. Participants were tasked with developing solutions to one of three challenges to develop software solutions for monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy and energy efficiency, and develop ways to promote a culture of sustainability.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Hackathon witnessed the participation of students, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are passionate about creating positive change to counter the challenges of climate change.

The event offered a unique opportunity for participants to collaborate with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, showcase their innovative solutions, and leverage the expertise of professionals in the field.

The ‘Innovate for a Sustainable World” hackathon project is considered one of the transformational projects within the agreements of the Federal government entities for the year 2022, which were signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

These agreements represent quality projects that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness.

This project supports the UAE Government's endeavour to accelerate the achievements of the supportive force for the global environmental sustainability agenda, within the vision of ‘We the UAE 2031’ which calls for high-quality, greater efforts that help the government realise its goals and benefit the society as well as various parts of the nation, becoming a key contributor to having a more prosperous community within the next 10 years.

The hackathon was organised by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in collaboration with Bolt Consultancy a UAE-based event management agency. The top three teams received monetary rewards amounting to more than AED 20,000 and got the opportunity to present their solutions to industry experts.

“DRONE DROP” team has won the first place in the hackathon and was awarded with AED 10,000. The second and the third place was bagged by “SHAKHS” and “NOMO” respectively, who were awarded with AED 8,000 and AED 5,000. The winning teams will get to participate in the second phase of the hackathon, the Accelerator Program, in which their ideas will be supported to become commercially viable and practically implemented. The teams will be provided with essential training on designing the project marketing plan, financial plan, team building, relationships with other industries, commercialisation and business development strategy.

