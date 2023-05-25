UrduPoint.com

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Signs MoU With Geneva Centre For Security Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Geneva Centre for Security Policy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geneva Centre for Security Policy, to solidify its partnership, building upon the successful hosting of the Processes of International Negotiation (PIN) Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA and Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, at the premises of AGDA, in the presence of esteemed representatives and key stakeholders from both institutions.

The Geneva Centre for Security Policy and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy will work in tandem to enhance initiatives for knowledge sharing, research, and capacity building in the area of security policy. This alliance will assist in handling complex global issues and advance peace and stability globally by pooling the knowledge and resources of both institutions.

Nickolay Mladenov said, “We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy to promote innovation and excellence in security policy education and research, we look forward to cooperating closely and encouraging information exchange, carrying out cutting-edge research, further enabling the coming generation of leaders in these sectors. We hope to jointly define the future of policy and diplomacy.”

The MoU specifies several areas of collaboration including sharing of information, research papers, studies and knowledge, within their area of expertise and subject to each party’s interest.

Furthermore, it aims to seek to explore coordination and cooperation in training programmes, communications, initiatives, and events.

It further aims at exploring the possibility of sharing organisational expertise in various projects, along with organising meetings, visits and seminars on topics of mutual interest.

It also encompasses exploring avenues of any other form of cooperation mutually agreed upon by the parties.

Under this MoU, both parties will undertake joint research projects, hold academic conferences, workshops, and seminars and establish exchange programmes for scholars, researchers, and students. These initiatives will facilitate the sharing of best practices, innovative research, and insights into security policy, further solidifying the capabilities of future diplomats and security professionals.

The PIN Conference, which was hosted by AGDA in collaboration with Geneva Centre for Security Policy, witnessed the participation of experts, scholars, and practitioners from the fields of international politics, diplomacy, and academia, who are dedicated to advancing the art and science of negotiation in the global arena.

Over the course of three days, participants attended insightful panel discussions and workshops that were aimed at formulating practical and impactful solutions that can be adopted by foreign ministries worldwide. The agenda of this event was strategically designed to encourage mutual inspiration and fruitful debate among participants.

