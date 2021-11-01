Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy to host International Forum on Diplomatic Training

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) will host the 47th edition of the International Forum on Diplomatic Training (IFDT) from 4th to 5th November 2021.

The forum, which will welcome distinguished diplomats and foreign affairs experts from the IFDT members, will be held at the Academy, and will shed light on various pivotal topics and challenges surrounding 21st-century diplomacy.

The IFDT was established by a consortium of academic and diplomatic training institutions in 1972 as an annual meeting of deans and directors. Since its founding, its membership has grown to include the heads of academic institutes dedicated to the study of international relations and diplomacy, and to accredited institutes for the training of official diplomats from 56 countries, across six continents.

Commenting on hosting the IFDT in Abu Dhabi, Bernardino León, the Director-General of AGDA, said, "AGDA is proud and honoured to host the IFDT in the UAE. We are immensely looking forward to welcoming renowned experts in diplomacy and foreign affairs, who will provide fruitful discussions at this unique forum.

"

"At AGDA, our mission is to train and empower future diplomats, who will represent their country on the global stage. Providing aspiring diplomats with the necessary skills and knowledge on 21st-century diplomacy is crucial for our dedicated team. The IFDT 2021 will thus be a great learning experience for our local and international guests, as well as our dedicated faculty, who will pass this great knowledge to our students and future diplomats."

Participants from the UAE and from around the world will discuss the future of diplomacy in a post-pandemic world and how to maintain its relevance in the 21st century, as well as digital diplomacy and the need to swiftly adapt to the changing environment of technologies. The event will also shed light on the integration of technological skills into diplomatic training, as well as gender equity in diplomacy, and international governance.

The event will include a panel discussion on the historic Abraham Accords and how the agreements can ultimately lead to a geopolitical shift. Experts will also highlight the recent turmoil in Afghanistan. Climate change will also be a hot topic at the forum.