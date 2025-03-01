- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Dr. Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Political Affairs.
The meeting discussed relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with both sides commending the latest round of political consultations between the two countries.
The two officials underscored the importance of strengthening mutual interests and explored ways to enhance economic and trade relations between the neighbouring countries.
The meeting also addressed regional and international developments of mutual concern.
The discussions were attended by Saif Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iran, and Reza Ameri, Iranian Ambassador to the UAE.
