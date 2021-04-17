Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet ministerial meeting in Cyprus

PAPHOS, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led the UAE delegation to the quartet ministerial meeting convened in Paphos, Cyprus today, which brought together the foreign ministers of Greece, Nikos Dendias; Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulide; and Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the East Mediterranean, the importance of reinforcing prospects for peace and stability in the region, and ways of solidifying cooperation between the four countries in the investment, tourism and economic fields.

They agreed that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement has opened up numerous avenues of cooperation and communication between the countries of the region, noting that the agreement lays the foundation for strategic cooperation in the fields of energy, science, and economy within a future-oriented agenda to enhance development and prosperity in the region.

The meeting also addressed the importance of accelerating joint work to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and explored ways to incentivise the tourism sector.