Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met with a European parliamentary delegation led by David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual concern and the longstanding relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, as well as ways to further enhance them.

Dr. Gargash and McAllister also reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on key matters.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, and Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE.