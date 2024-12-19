Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Dr Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of ensuring regional stability.

The meeting was also attended by Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE.