Anwar Gargash Meets US Special Envoy For Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Anwar Gargash meets US Special Envoy for Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met today with the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking.

The meeting discussed the latest developments and international efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.

Dr.

Gargash stressed the importance of the efforts that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is spearheading to reach a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis and end its humanitarian fallout.

He also emphasised the need to intensify international efforts towards that goal, highlighting the pivotal role of the US in that regard.

Dr. Gargash further underscored the UAE’s ongoing commitment to promoting stability and prosperity in Yemen, and supporting all efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis in a way that serves the interests of the Yemeni people and ensures the stability of their country.

