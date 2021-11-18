UrduPoint.com

Anwar Gargash Meets With EU Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, met today with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and EU's chief negotiator on the Iranian nuclear deal.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments related to talks pertaining to Iran's nuclear programme, and international efforts aimed at reaching an agreement that takes into account the interests of all parties and enhances the stability and prosperity of the region.

The parties also discussed a number of regional and international issues and ties binding the UAE and EU and ways to develop them.

