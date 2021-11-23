UrduPoint.com

Anwar Gargash Meets With EU Special Representative For Horn Of Africa

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, met today with Dr. Annette Weber, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments related to the Horn of Africa and ways to establish security and stability for a prosperous future for the countries and peoples of the region.

The two sides welcomed the political agreement in Sudan, as it is an important step that would contribute to the stability of the country and the crossing of the transitional phase to guarantee prosperity, progress and sustainable development.

The two sides stressed the importance of exerting more efforts and joint work to stop the escalation and tensions and reach solutions that enhance the chances of peace in the Horn of Africa.

Dr. Gargash appreciated the briefing provided by the European envoy on developments in the Horn of Africa.

She lauded the UAE's vision aimed to promote regional peace and security.

