Anwar Gargash, Yemeni Foreign Affairs Minister discuss latest political, humanitarian developments in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, discussed the latest political, field and humanitarian developments in Yemen and ways of reinforcing the mutual historic ties between the two friendly countries.

During their remote meeting, Dr. Gargash congratulated Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on being appointed to his new position. Both sides then discussed ways of supporting the Yemeni people, restoring their country and establishing the foundations of peace, development and stability.

Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE’s support for the Riyadh Agreement and its willingness to cooperate in all processes that will achieve security, stability and sustainable peace in Yemen.

He also denounced the attempt to hinder the agreement and the new Yemeni government, and condemned last month’s attack that targeted Aden Airport, which killed several people and threatened the lives of members of the new government.

Dr.

Gargash and Dr. Ahmed Awad stressed that the Houthi militias are fully responsible for the dire conditions and humanitarian crises affecting the Yemeni people, affirming that the international community must exert serious pressure to achieve the aspirations of Yemenis, as well as actively and positively engage in the peace process and implement the outcomes of relevant international conferences and United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions related to the Yemeni crisis.

Dr. Gargash also highlighted the importance of adopting a political settlement, under the framework of a UN programme, to end the suffering of the Yemeni people while condemning the attacks by the Houthi militias on Saudi territory and their continuous targeting of civilians.

The UN should respond to these actions to end the ongoing Houthi violations of Saudi territory and airspace, he added, while expressing the need for further global monitoring of weapons smuggling in Yemen, which contravenes the UN Security Council resolutions No.2216 and No. 2231, and destabilises security and stability of the whole region.