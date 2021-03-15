Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in country’s journey of achievements: Abdullah bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, are two key players in the journey of achievements of the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah made this statement during a speech at an event held last night by the ministry to honour Dr. Gargash and Nusseibeh, under his patronage.

The event was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, senior officials and employees from the ministry and the diplomatic corps. UAE Ambassadors and members of diplomatic missions abroad also attended the event via video conferencing.

In his speech, Sheikh Abdullah said, "Today’s celebration is unlike any other, as we are celebrating sublimity. The ministry is proud of all its officials and employees. Those who have parted have left their mark and are models to be emulated by future generations, and all newcomers represent valuable additions to the ministry."

"As for current officials and employees from various missions both inside and outside the country, they are setting an example of hard work, which is how we were raised and how we live as Emirati citizens. Today, we express our appreciation and gratitude to two valuable figures who are key players in the journey of the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. We say farewell to them, but we will always appreciate and cherish them," he added.

"Since Dr. Gargash assumed his position as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, for many years he has represented the UAE’s strong voice expressing its fair and courageous stances everywhere. He has demonstrated the fact that the UAE’s policy is based on the values of peace, giving and supporting stability," Sheikh Abdullah stressed.

"Nusseibeh is the leading professor who has a long and honourable biography. He is a cultured intellectual, a skilled journalist and a brilliant mind who accompanied our Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the early days of the Union.

He documented this period and subsequent ones. His ideas inspired the soft power vision that has contributed to the country’s public and cultural diplomacy," he noted.

The event began with a documentary about the key achievements of Dr. Gargash and Nusseibeh, followed by a video about their biographies.

Following Sheikh Abdullah’s speech, the event’s attendees watched a video, entitled, "Thank you, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Emirati Diplomacy Inspiration."

Dr. Gargash expressed his happiness at the love and compassion he received today, as well as the appreciation for his efforts to perform his national duties.

In his speech, he stressed that this sends an important message, that the UAE appreciates its citizens, and its wise leadership commends their work in their various workplaces.

"I am lucky to have a distinguished relationship with Sheikh Abdullah, a spiritual relationship filled with compassion and also an intellectual relationship," he said, noting that the progress achieved by the ministry is due to the presence of a distinguished leader, such as Sheikh Abdullah.

"I am lucky to represent the UAE’s foreign policy, which is the foreign policy of an ambitious, successful and reputable country," he added.

The attendees then saw a video, entitled, "Thank you, Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Diplomacy Inspiration."

Nusseibeh expressed his pride and appreciation at the love and compassion he received today from Sheikh Abdullah and the other attendees.

"I spent four wonderful years of my life at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. However, my relationship with Emirati foreign affairs started decades ago. Sheikh Zayed was the godfather of the country’s foreign policy. Due to his policies, he made friends and allies and strengthened the UAE’s reputation," he added.

"Today, I see these qualities in Sheikh Abdullah, who is working hard to reinforce the country’s reputation and strengthen its relations with friendly and fraternal countries," he further added.

At the end of the event, souvenir photos of Sheikh Abdullah, Gargash, Nusseibeh, and the ministry’s ministers and under-secretaries were taken.