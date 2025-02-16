Open Menu

AOI In Negotiations With Emirati Investors To Establish Three New Factories

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Engineer Mukhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI), revealed that the organisation is currently in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories specialising in both defense and civilian industries.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abdel Latif said that the Cairo-based AOI, founded in 1975 with the participation of four Arab countries — Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar — aims at building a strong Arab defense industrial base.

Today, AOI consists of 14 companies and factories, including seven entities specialising in defense industries.

The AOI Chairman emphasised the AOI's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Emirati investors to promote joint investments and establish several new factories. Among these planned projects is a tire manufacturing plant, a factory for producing MDF wood from palm fronds, and a facility specialising in advanced defense industries.

