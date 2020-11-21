APEC’s leaders pledge to combatting, mitigating the impacts of COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) Recognising the unprecedented challenges the region’s economies face amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, APEC’s Leaders pledged to work together to combatting and mitigating the impacts of COVID-19, improving the narrative of trade and investment, inclusive economic participation through digital economy and technology, driving innovative and inclusive sustainability and strengthening stakeholder engagement.

This came in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, issued by the leaders of the 21 APEC member economies following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Convening for the first time since the last meeting in Papua New Guinea in 2018, leaders agreed to the joint declaration under the 2020 APEC Malaysia theme of Optimising Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity. Pivot. Prioritise. Progress.

Leaders also officially launched the new APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 that will chart the future of the region. Leaders envision an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all of the people and future generations.

APEC senior officials are tasked by leaders to complete a comprehensive implementation plan for their consideration in 2021.