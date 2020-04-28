Applications extended to end of Ramadan for affected residents of Abu Dhabi to register for Maâ€™Anâ€™s food support scheme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th April 2020 (WAM) - The Authority of Social Contribution â€“ Maâ€™an is reminding Abu Dhabi citizens and residents whose income has been affected by the current health and economic situation to apply for its food support scheme by registering at togetherwearegood.ae.

Individuals, couples or families most affected and those who meet the conditions have until the end of Ramadan to apply for support if their income is not enough to meet basic requirements and they are either a UAE citizen or resident living in Abu Dhabi.

Working in partnership with Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, eligible applicants will be provided with baskets of high quality, nutritious and healthy essential food and kitchen cupboard items including rice, pasta, dates, beans, tea, jam and noodles. For those with young children, baby supplies will also be provided.

The food baskets are being paid for by the contributions made to Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme.

Baskets will be provided to the most affected population in Abu Dhabi, with applications closing at the end of Ramadan through the Together We Are Good website in coordination with Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority.

To obtain this temporary support and for urgent cases, applicants must be resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, have lost some or all of their income temporarily (through unpaid leave, for example), and have not previously received support from any other government agency. The support will run every month for three months, and will be dependent on the number of family members.

Deliveries of the food baskets will begin from 1 May, with items sourced from local supermarket suppliers, Lulu Coop, Abu Dhabi Coop and Al Ain Coop.

The Authority of Social Contribution â€“ Maâ€™an will bear the cost of the food baskets through the financial contributions received via its â€˜Together we are Goodâ€™ programme.

The â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme is the first project of Maâ€™anâ€™s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges. To date, the funds contributed have been used to provide additional relief to the health sector and food packages to those in quarantine.

Maâ€™an recently launched a new toll-free helpline (800-3088) and a specially created microsite (togetherwearegood.ae) for those in need of relief to contact the Authority of Social Contribution â€“ Maâ€™an about their requirements.

Starting with education support and food supplies initially, beneficiaries will get assistance in due course across two other key areas of relief: health support as well as basic needs.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.