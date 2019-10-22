Applications for National Pavilion UAE’s 2020 Venice Internship now open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Applications are now open for aspiring cultural professionals to intern at the National Pavilion UAE’s exhibition at the 2020 Venice Biennale.

21 students and young professionals from the UAE will be selected through a competitive application process to participate in the unique Venice Internship programme, which includes educational training like workshops, lectures and studio visits, as well as hands-on experience.

Selected interns will each spend one month in Venice between May and November 2020, and will be responsible for managing and overseeing the UAE’s exhibition. The National Pavilion UAE’s interns are ambassadors for the nation, sharing its story with visitors from all around the world.

Applications are open to individuals interested in arts, architecture, diplomacy, international relations or representing the UAE on this significant global platform.

The 2020 exhibition, curated by architects Wael Al Awar and Kenichi Teramoto, will address the Biennale’s overall theme ‘How Will We Live Together’ by exploring how salt from the UAE’s Sabkha could be used as an environmentally-sensitive alternative to modern construction materials.

2018 Venice Intern, Naser Al Nachas, now Senior Planner at Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, said, "The Venice Internship is an exceptional opportunity to harness skill and knowledge about cultural exchange.

Representing the UAE on a global platform gives us the opportunity to learn more about other cultures and allows us to appreciate the impact that diverse practices have on artistic visual expression while embracing the region’s heritage and nourishing our creative understanding."

In turn, Laila Binbrek, Co-ordinating Director of National Pavilion UAE, stated, "The UAE is home to a wealth of talented, motivated and passionate young professionals, and the National Pavilion UAE is proud to offer a platform for training and opportunities that empower our interns to engage with the content of the exhibition and the dynamic cultural scene of the UAE."

She added, "Since 2009, we have worked with almost 200 interns, many of whom are now making invaluable contributions to the nation’s cultural ecosystem as we develop into a global creative centre."

Through an ongoing partnership with Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University, select Italian interns work alongside the UAE interns at the pavilion, supporting cultural diversity and exchange.

The Venice Internship programme is open to Emiratis and long-term residents of the UAE aged 21 and above.