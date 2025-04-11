Applications open for Human Fraternity Fellowship Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the Berkley Centre for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs at Georgetown University opened applications for the second edition of the Human Fraternity Fellowship Programme, an intercultural and interfaith initiative for undergraduate and graduate students from universities around the world.

The programme includes a week-long study tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2025, which will provide fellows with the opportunity to connect with university students from diverse backgrounds and faiths, as well as high-level policymakers, religious figures, community leaders, and Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honourees.

Students currently enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students at an institution of higher education are encouraged to apply before Friday, 16th May 2025: https://humanfraternitydialogues.georgetown.edu/projects/human-fraternity-fellows-program.

The programme – launched in 2024 - convenes university students from around the world for dialogue across diverse cultures, backgrounds, and faiths, for collaboration on pressing challenges to human fraternity among youth.

It is part of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's mission to empower youth leaders and equip future generations of leaders with the skills and experiences to foster human fraternity.

In its first edition, the Human Fraternity Fellowship convened a select group of 11 talented students for a study tour and in-person dialogue in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

The fellows participated in the first-ever Human Fraternity Majlis and attended the 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony.

They also met His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb – an honourary recipient of the award - and President of East Timor and 2022 award judging committee member José Ramos-Horta.

Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said, "Partnering with global universities to help equip the next generation of leaders with the skills and experiences to be ambassadors of peace and coexistence in their universities, communities, and future careers is a priority in advancing peace and human fraternity. The prize deeply values its ongoing partnership with Georgetown University on this important initiative."

Thomas Banchoff, Director of Georgetown's Berkley Centre, said, "The Human Fraternity Fellows Programme is a unique opportunity to carry forward the spirit of the Declaration on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb in 2019. It has never been more important to support young people committed to interfaith dialogue and cooperation."

Aisha Alyassi, a 2024 fellow from the UAE, said, "The Human Fraternity Fellows Program made me grow both personally and spiritually. We had the pleasure to meet a number of international leaders, who emphasised the importance of youth in carrying out peacemaking processes and fostering human fraternity."