Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has opened applications for the third edition of its Undergraduate Research Internship Programme (UGRIP).

The competitive selection process identifies the top third- and fourth-year STEM undergraduate students from around the world to attend the month-long AI programme in Abu Dhabi.

The all-expenses-paid internship programme will allow the university students to connect with some of the brightest minds in AI and gain hands-on experience in AI research in areas including computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) at MBZUAI's campus in Abu Dhabi over the summer of 2025.

As a testament to the programme's success in fostering academic advancement, more than 50 percent of participants from the inaugural edition of UGRIP have since joined MBZUAI as postgraduate students or researchers.

MBZUAI's Provost Professor Timothy Baldwin said, "UGRIP has been highly successful over its first two editions, providing a stepping-stone for aspiring researchers from around the globe to achieve real-world impact through hands-on AI projects.

We look forward to welcoming some of the world's best STEM students to Abu Dhabi and giving them the opportunity to work closely with our top-class faculty and researchers."

Since its inaugural edition, 79 students from universities including Harvard University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Padova, IIT Madras, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Vietnam National University HCM City, and Australian National University, joined the programme after a rigorous selection process.

Teams of UGRIP interns will work on upwards of 10 research projects that have been specially designed for the programme by MBZUAI faculty. In addition to their research, last year's interns participated in a brain tumour segmentation challenge utilising CV techniques to identify tumours in medical images.

Outside of academia, UGRIP interns experience the heritage, history and culture of Abu Dhabi. These include trips organised by Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) to significant landmarks such as Qasr Al Hosn, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Abrahamic Family House.