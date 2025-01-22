Applications Open For MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has opened applications for the third edition of its Undergraduate Research Internship Programme (UGRIP).
The competitive selection process identifies the top third- and fourth-year STEM undergraduate students from around the world to attend the month-long AI programme in Abu Dhabi.
The all-expenses-paid internship programme will allow the university students to connect with some of the brightest minds in AI and gain hands-on experience in AI research in areas including computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) at MBZUAI's campus in Abu Dhabi over the summer of 2025.
As a testament to the programme's success in fostering academic advancement, more than 50 percent of participants from the inaugural edition of UGRIP have since joined MBZUAI as postgraduate students or researchers.
MBZUAI's Provost Professor Timothy Baldwin said, "UGRIP has been highly successful over its first two editions, providing a stepping-stone for aspiring researchers from around the globe to achieve real-world impact through hands-on AI projects.
We look forward to welcoming some of the world's best STEM students to Abu Dhabi and giving them the opportunity to work closely with our top-class faculty and researchers."
Since its inaugural edition, 79 students from universities including Harvard University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Padova, IIT Madras, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Vietnam National University HCM City, and Australian National University, joined the programme after a rigorous selection process.
Teams of UGRIP interns will work on upwards of 10 research projects that have been specially designed for the programme by MBZUAI faculty. In addition to their research, last year's interns participated in a brain tumour segmentation challenge utilising CV techniques to identify tumours in medical images.
Outside of academia, UGRIP interns experience the heritage, history and culture of Abu Dhabi. These include trips organised by Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) to significant landmarks such as Qasr Al Hosn, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Abrahamic Family House.
Recent Stories
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
More Stories From Middle East
-
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme5 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair5 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development6 minutes ago
-
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability50 minutes ago
-
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza50 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local companies in Africa, Southe ..1 hour ago
-
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city1 hour ago
-
MoEI develops Geospatial Data Platform for Agriculture, Water Resources1 hour ago
-
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion2 hours ago
-
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 222 hours ago
-
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East2 hours ago
-
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 20253 hours ago