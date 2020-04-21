ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Authority for Social Contribution – Ma'an, has set Thursday, April 23rd, as the cutoff date for receiving school fee assistance applications from the Abu Dhabi-based private school students' parents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through 'Together We Are Good' programme, Ma'an will help the affected residents in paying school installments and getting tablets as per a set of criteria, including, the annual private school fees are less than AED20,000. The parents who've lost their jobs due to the current situation are also eligible for the assistance.

, Eligible beneficiaries can apply over the coming days by calling toll-free number 800-3088 or visiting togetherwearegood.ae Launched by Ma'an, the programme is opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from people and companies to offer a helping hand for everyone in the UAE society. The programme involves supporting residents to help meet their financial needs in four key areas, including education, healthcare, food and basic needs.