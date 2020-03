(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 30th March 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Fuel price Follow-up Committee has approved the April prices, including the 5 percent VAT as follows: Diesel: 2.06 Super (98): 1.91 Special (95): 1.80 Prices will be applied effective April 1st, 2020.