April Pensions To Be Paid On Monday: GPSSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA, stated that April’s pension payments will take place on Monday, so retired employees may purchase their needs before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The GPSSA stressed that its efforts to develop a digital strategy has helped it provide more efficient proactive smart services for citizens.

The GPSSA also noted that it will exert all possible efforts to launch initiatives that aim to achieve the happiness and satisfaction of users.

