AQAAR launches e-connectivity services

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Ajman Properties Corporation (AQAAR), launched a series of new e-connectivity services, in cooperation with the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, under the framework of the corporation’s digital transformation strategy.

He also inaugurated the corporation’s final registration application service and the transfer of real estate to free ownership units’ service.

The inauguration of the new services will enable owners to complete transactions and receive a "No Objection" certificate via the corporation’s website, without the need to be physically present at the corporation’s premises, along with allowing customers to pay online on its website.

Sheikh Rashid commended the strategic partnership between AQAAR and the department, stressing the new services will support nearly 19,000 customers, facilitate real estate businesses and enhance the efficiency of services.

He then pointed out the corporation has facilitated several procedures through the implementation of digital transformation plans and has launched several distinguished services in line with the region’s technological development and the needs and aspirations of customers.

In 2020, AQAAR inaugurated three critical services, which will assist the completion of 20,000 transactions on the corporation’s website.